Blue-Gray Tennis Tournament makes move to Millbrook

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The Blue-Gray National Collegiate Tennis Classic is set to relocate half of the tournament from Montgomery to 17 Springs in Millbrook.

This will be the first time a portion of the tournament will be played outside of Montgomery. The 76th edition of the tournament is scheduled for Feb. 23 and 24, 2024.

“Without a doubt, the Blue-Gray National Collegiate Tennis Classic is considered one of the top tennis events in the country by college coaches,” said Blue-Gray President Kimberly Mathews. “We are thrilled to extend this tradition to the beautiful facilities at 17 Springs Sports Complex in Millbrook.”

17 Springs is the result of a partnership between the City of Millbrook, the Elmore County Commission, YMCA of Greater Montgomery, the Elmore County Board of Education, and the Elmore County Economic Development Authority.

Phase one of The Fields at 17 Springs opened in August. It includes four multipurpose turf fields, one grass field, 12 tennis courts, and 12 pickleball courts.

Phase two is slated to open in early 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Blue-Gray National Collegiate Tennis Classic to 17 Springs Sports Complex,” said Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley. “This historic tournament aligns perfectly with our commitment to promoting sports and community engagement in Millbrook.”

For over four decades, the Blue-Gray National Collegiate Tennis Classic has stood out in the world of collegiate tennis tournaments, gaining recognition for its unique hospitality format. Tennis fans in Montgomery traditionally open their homes to players throughout the tournament.

Tennis programs from across the country including USC, Notre Dame, Florida, Michigan, Georgia, and local favorites Auburn and Alabama have participated.

“We are thrilled to host the prestigious BlueGray Tennis Tournament at 17 Springs in Millbrook. This marks the first time the tournament ventures beyond Montgomery, emphasizing our region’s growth and commitment to world-class sports events,” Elmore County Commission Chairman Bart Mercer said.

For more information about 17 Springs, click here.

