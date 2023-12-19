City of Montgomery preps for Camellia Bowl, what fans can expect this year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Last year, many visiting fans voiced displeasure about their trip to the Capital City.

The Chamber’s Ron Simmons saw and heard some of it too, then he took immediate action.

“We are going to give them as much as we can in a short period of time,” said Simmons.

As soon as the teams step foot in the city of Montgomery, the Chamber will be there to greet them.

The traditional pep rallies at the Union Station Train Shed kick the night off Friday.

“Following that, the people will be ushered to the Riverfront, where the city has Christmas on the Riverfront along with Santa Claus and hot chocolate,” said Simmons.

BB King’s and Coca-Cola will host the Ultimate Fan Fest.

“We’ll have food, entertainment, there will be a live band, BB King’s is having a pop-up BB King’s there,” said Simmons. “We’re excited about that. We’re going to have a makeshift football stadium and fans will have an opportunity to dance, have a great time, play games and wins prizes.”

Simmons says this week will be a special opportunity for visitors and for those who call the River Region home. Shuttles will be available for easy access to downtown, Montgomery Whitewater, the Montgomery Zoo.

Restaurants and bars will be open late.

To view the full itinerary, click here.

The City of Montgomery is also preparing to welcome fans for the weekend.

