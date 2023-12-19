Cold nights and chilly afternoons this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures are the main storyline for the rest of the week as a fresh push of Arctic air has arrived in Central Alabama. This morning marks the first of four straight mornings with temperatures in the 30s.

We’re looking at overnight temperatures in the lower 30s again tonight and tomorrow night. Frost development is a possibility both nights. Lows will likely stay up in the mid-30s Thursday night with less of a frost risk.

Dry weather will be with us through at least Saturday with temperatures warming up a bit for the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Afternoon temperatures won’t be very warm either with highs only reaching the lower 50s today, the middle 50s tomorrow and the upper 50s to around 60° on Thursday.

Skies will be mainly sunny today and partly to mostly cloudy for the remainder of the workweek. No rain will fall from these clouds with high pressure keeping things tranquil.

Highs will make it into the 60s heading into the holiday weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will return to the 60s on Friday and will remain there throughout the Christmas holiday weekend. Low temperatures will come up too! Look for lows to fall into the mid-40s Friday night, and the 50s Saturday night, Christmas Eve night and Christmas night.

The warmer holiday temperatures will come courtesy of increased cloudiness and a chance of rain. It won’t rain constantly the whole time, but showers are possible from Christmas Eve through the middle of next week.

Rain is possible Christmas Day. (WSFA 12 News)

Current rain chances are only around 20% on Christmas Eve with latest forecast guidance suggesting that day ends up mostly dry. The rain chances come up to 40-50% for Santa’s arrival Sunday night and remain there Christmas Day, Tuesday and early Wednesday.

We’ll fine tune the exact rain chances as we get closer to the holiday weekend and get a better handle on how things will come together. A bit of good news is we are not looking at storms, widespread heavy rain or severe weather.

