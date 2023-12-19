Advertise
Community honors Elmore County student-athlete killed in crash

A memorial for Masen Goggins was held at Elmore County High School on Dec. 18, 2023.
A memorial for Masen Goggins was held at Elmore County High School on Dec. 18, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - The gym at Elmore County High School was packed on Monday, as the community paid their respects to a 17-year-old student recently killed in a car crash.

Masen Goggins is remembered as a talented athlete, a respectful student, and a lover of God.

He grew up in Eclectic, and was number 23 on football team. School staff said he made a mark.

“Here in these hallways, he’s very well known,” said Principal Jason Eason. “When I say he’s a good kid, I mean in every way.”

Family members said he was blessed with patience, and loved his cousins, often looking after the little ones on family vacations.

“We need to keep his beautiful light alive by taking a chapter out of his story, and treat each other with patience, and kindness, and love,” said Shannon Hacker, his aunt.

His family is asking for prayers. They also remind everyone to hug their loved ones extra tight, because tomorrow is never promised.

A visitation and funeral service for Goggins are happening Tuesday afternoon at Vessel Church.

The viewing starts at 4 p.m. with the service to follow at 5 p.m.

