First Alert: Cold nights and chilly afternoons this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures are the main storyline for the rest of the week as a fresh push of cold air has arrived across central and south Alabama. You doubt you noticed it today... it was sunny, but also breezy and cooler than normal by end of December standards. The entire area dipped below 32° this morning and afternoon highs only rebounded into the upper 40s or low and mid 50s.

You should expected another cold overnight with temperatures in the low 30s tonight into Wednesday morning; frost development is a possibility, and by Thursday morning will we only see mid 30s, which means less of a frost risk.

Afternoon temperatures won’t be very warm, but they are trending milder! Slowly, we see mid 50s make a comeback tomorrow and the upper 50s to around 60° on Thursday is anticipated.

The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy for the remainder of the workweek, but no rain will fall from these clouds.

Highs will make it into the 60s heading into the holiday weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will return to the 60s on Friday and will remain there throughout the Christmas holiday weekend. Low temperatures will come up too! Look for lows to fall into the mid 40s Friday night, and the 50s Saturday night, Christmas Eve night and Christmas night.

The warmer holiday temperatures will come courtesy of increased cloudiness and a chance of rain. It won’t rain constantly the whole time, but showers are possible from Christmas Eve through the middle of next week.

Rain is possible Christmas Day. (WSFA 12 News)

Current rain chances are only around 20% on Christmas Eve with latest forecast guidance suggesting that day ends up mostly dry. The rain chances come up to 40-50% for Santa’s arrival Sunday night and remain there Christmas Day, Tuesday and early Wednesday.

We will continue to fine tune the exact rain chances as we get closer to the holiday weekend and get a better handle on how things will come together. A bit of good news is we are not looking at storms, widespread heavy rain or severe weather.

