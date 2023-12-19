Advertise
Former ADOC officer sentenced in excessive force and cover-up case

Mohammad Shahid Jenkins
Mohammad Shahid Jenkins(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility Lieutenant and Shift Commander has been sentenced for civil rights and obstruction offenses related to an assault of a restrained inmate and lying to cover it up.

Mohammad Shahid Jenkins, 52, was sentenced Tuesday to 87 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for using excessive force on an Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) inmate and lying after the incident in an official report as an attempt to cover up his abuse.

Jenkins previously pleaded guilty to these offenses on Sept.12.

“Lieutenants and Shift Commanders set the tone for less experienced officers whom they supervise,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Jenkins abused his position of power to commit an egregious assault on a restrained inmate, in an isolated location of the prison, over the course of five minutes. He is being held accountable for his actions, and the Justice Department will continue to hold accountable law enforcement officers who violate the civil rights of every American, including those who are incarcerated.”

Authorities say over the course of approximately five minutes on Feb. 16, 2022, Jenkins repeatedly re-entered the holding cell that V.R. was in and re-assaulted him numerous times. Jenkins willfully deprived inmate V.R. of his right to be free from excessive force by kicking him, hitting him, spraying him with chemical spray, striking him with a can of chemical spray and striking him with a shoe, while V.R. was restrained inside of a holding cell and not posing a threat.

“Corrections officers have the responsibility to ensure the safety and security of those incarcerated in our nation’s prisons,” said U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona for the Northern District of Alabama. “The physical abuse of prisoners in violation of the Constitution threatens the safety of the entire institution, officers and inmates alike. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute corrections officers who abuse inmates and violate positions of public trust.”

As part of the plea agreement, Jenkins admitted that he used unlawful force on another inmate on a separate occasion at Donaldson.

