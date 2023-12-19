How many freezing nights we should expect to see

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery has recorded a low temperature at or below 32 degrees eight times so far this winter season. There have been a handful of other mornings where the city missed that threshold by a degree or two.

While that may seem like a lot of freezing mornings, it’s really nothing out of the ordinary.

Montgomery averages about 37 days each calendar year with temperatures at or below freezing. Based on our current pace, this winter season would end up near that average value of 37 days.

Montgomery averages about three dozen nights each year at or below freezing. (WSFA 12 News)

Of course there’s no way to know exactly how many freezing mornings we’ll see between now and April. However, based on this year being an El Niño, how things have gone so far, and what the next few weeks look like, I wouldn’t be surprised if we picked up at least 20 more freezing days.

It’s unlikely that Montgomery ends up seeing much more than 30 to 40 freezing mornings this winter. I can’t say that with 100% certainty obviously, but I can say it with pretty high confidence.

Some years have featured a lot of freezing mornings while others have hardly had any. (WSFA 12 News)

There have been as many as 68 freezing days in a single calendar year in Montgomery. That happened relatively recently back in 2010. Can you imagine 68 days at or below 32 degrees in a span of five months?

On the flip side of that, Montgomery has had winters with hardly any freezing temperatures. The record on that side of the spectrum sits at just two days at or below freezing. That occurred way back in 1921.

Montgomery has had plenty of lengthy stretches of days with minimum temperatures at or below freezing. (WSFA 12 News)

Going beyond just the number of freezing days, we can look at the number of consecutive freezing days. The record for that sits at 18 days in Montgomery. The city recorded that stretch of freezing mornings in the heart of winter back in 1940.

A more recent lengthy stretch of freezing mornings occurred in 2010. In fact, there were two different long stretches of freezing weather that winter; January of 2010 saw 15 straight days at or below freezing, while February registered a streak of 13 consecutive freezing days. Brrrr!

