Law enforcement officials discuss vehicle pursuits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says alluding law enforcement became a problem during the pandemic, when police riots occurred after the death of George Floyd.

“It’s gone to a point that anytime you turn on your blue light to stop somebody for, it could be a simple traffic violation, people are trying to elude from law enforcement,” said Cunningham.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA says legislators are trying to eliminate these dangerous acts with harsher punishments.

“If you strike another person’s vehicle or a pedestrian while you’re alluding law enforcement, you cause physical injury to somebodies, even if you cross the state lines, it’s now a class C felony,” said Burkett.

These car chases are dangerous. Authorities say other drivers, pedestrians and officers have been hurt, even killed in these pursuits.

“You’re putting everybody at risk the way that these guys and girls are running now,” said Cunningham.

For those on the road as a chase takes place, authorities advice if you hear sirens, get out of the way or you may be in the middle of a pursuit.

“Yield, pull over, slow down, drop your speed because you never know what that law enforcement officer’s doing, especially if he’s in a high-speed pursuit or if you’re pursuing a vehicle, you never know what that guy in that car’s going to do,” said Cunningham.

