Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Law enforcement officials discuss vehicle pursuits

Authorities say other drivers, pedestrians and officers have been hurt, even killed in these pursuits.
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says alluding law enforcement became a problem during the pandemic, when police riots occurred after the death of George Floyd.

“It’s gone to a point that anytime you turn on your blue light to stop somebody for, it could be a simple traffic violation, people are trying to elude from law enforcement,” said Cunningham.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA says legislators are trying to eliminate these dangerous acts with harsher punishments.

“If you strike another person’s vehicle or a pedestrian while you’re alluding law enforcement, you cause physical injury to somebodies, even if you cross the state lines, it’s now a class C felony,” said Burkett.

These car chases are dangerous. Authorities say other drivers, pedestrians and officers have been hurt, even killed in these pursuits.

“You’re putting everybody at risk the way that these guys and girls are running now,” said Cunningham.

For those on the road as a chase takes place, authorities advice if you hear sirens, get out of the way or you may be in the middle of a pursuit.

“Yield, pull over, slow down, drop your speed because you never know what that law enforcement officer’s doing, especially if he’s in a high-speed pursuit or if you’re pursuing a vehicle, you never know what that guy in that car’s going to do,” said Cunningham.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.
Overnight shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead
(L-R) Deonte Olds; Tramaine Walter; Kenyada Dukes; Christopher Williams; Christopher Hosea;...
Selma police searching for 6 fugitives
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
Gerad Parker
Troy to hire Gerad Parker as next head football coach
WSFA 12 First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tracking major drop in temperatures this week

Latest News

A memorial for Masen Goggins was held at Elmore County High School on Dec. 18, 2023.
Community honors Elmore County student-athlete killed in crash
Community honors Elmore County student-athlete killed in crash
Community honors Elmore County student-athlete killed in crash
Law enforcement officials discuss vehicle pursuits
Law enforcement officials discuss vehicle pursuits
Final night of Governor's Mansion holiday tours
Final night of Governor's Mansion holiday tours