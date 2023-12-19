Advertise
Lawmaker holds inaugural Girls Day at the Capitol event

Over 200 girls took a tour of the capitol building, met with female lawmakers, and ended with...
Over 200 girls took a tour of the capitol building, met with female lawmakers, and ended with a private tour of the Governor’s Mansion.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday at the capitol was the first-ever Girls Day. The event was part of an ongoing effort to encourage young women to become involved in state government. State Rep. Susan DuBose partnered with Miss Alabama’s Teen Elaina Burt to host the event.

A similar event happened in Mississippi and Burt wanted to bring her experience to girls in Alabama.

“The mission of today is really just to inspire the imagination of these young girls,” said Burt.

Women make up less than 20% of lawmakers in the Alabama House of Representatives. DuBose wants to inspire girls to get involved in government.

“This is a part-time position, and you can do both. You could have your current profession and then do this as well,” said DuBose.

Over 200 girls took a tour of the capitol building, met with female lawmakers, and ended with a private tour of the Governor’s Mansion.

Gov. Ivey met with the girls behind closed doors, but a statement released by her office reads, “As the second female governor of Alabama, I strongly believe in the unique perspective that women bring to public service. Our experiences, values, and aspirations shape a diverse array of initiatives and priorities that enrich the discourse in governance.”

“There’s a lot of issues that are just easier for women to discuss, that are more important to us. And we just needed a diverse representation,” said DuBose.

DuBose says they are already planning to host another Girls Day at the Capitol next year.

