Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Life Academy responds to parents’ calls for change

Parents of students at Life Academy rallied outside the school saying their children’s...
Parents of students at Life Academy rallied outside the school saying their children’s educational needs simply aren’t being met.(wsfa 12 news)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of two charter schools in Montgomery is now facing calls for change. Parents of students at Life Academy rallied outside the school saying their children’s educational needs simply aren’t being met. Not only that, some parents say the learning environment inside the schools is not sustainable.

With signs in hand, parents stood in front of Life Academy calling on the school to do more for their children.

“Parents need answers, the public needs answers and we just want answers then wherever the cards fall, then they fall,” said Thomas Mapp.

Parents say the school is lacking when it comes to providing special education services and more basic things like bathroom supplies.

“Soap, tissue, hot lunches, electricity, we do. We have. There’s nothing missing in our school,” said Life Academy Board Chair Audrey Graham. “We are in a good place. We want all of our parents and our scholars to be at rest, know we’re working.”

Graham says they are doing everything required by the state to meet the needs of the students.

“Our main focus is to keep our scholars safe, as well as make sure we give them everything they need to be successful academically,” said Graham.

Graham says they recently named an interim principal whose certification is in special education. Graham also says the school has seen significant academic gains over this past year.

“We have implemented so many things that we’re bringing in professionals into the classroom that are certified, ready to teach, they have that excitement and zeal that our scholars need. So we’re excited about where we are,” said Graham.

Graham says in addition to operating according to state standards, Life Academy is monitored on a regular basis by the Montgomery Public School Board.

Graham says Life Academy will add 7th grade next school year and 8th grade will be added the following year.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.
Overnight shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead
(L-R) Deonte Olds; Tramaine Walter; Kenyada Dukes; Christopher Williams; Christopher Hosea;...
Selma police searching for 6 fugitives
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
WSFA 12 First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tracking major drop in temperatures this week
The Stephenson triplets just graduated from nursing school. Even if they go into different...
The Stephenson triplets become the Stephenson nurses

Latest News

The 2023 Birmingham Bowl featuring Troy and Duke is Saturday, but a few events will lead up to...
2023 Birmingham Bowl events, gameday information
Over 200 girls took a tour of the capitol building, met with female lawmakers, and ended with...
Lawmaker holds inaugural Girls Day at the Capitol event
The gym at Pike Liberal Arts School was all setup and decorated for what appeared to be a...
Pike Liberal administrative assistant honored for 40+ years of service to students
Mardi Gras 2024 parade schedule for Mobile Alabama and Baldwin County