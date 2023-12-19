Life Academy responds to parents’ calls for change

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of two charter schools in Montgomery is now facing calls for change. Parents of students at Life Academy rallied outside the school saying their children’s educational needs simply aren’t being met. Not only that, some parents say the learning environment inside the schools is not sustainable.

With signs in hand, parents stood in front of Life Academy calling on the school to do more for their children.

“Parents need answers, the public needs answers and we just want answers then wherever the cards fall, then they fall,” said Thomas Mapp.

Parents say the school is lacking when it comes to providing special education services and more basic things like bathroom supplies.

“Soap, tissue, hot lunches, electricity, we do. We have. There’s nothing missing in our school,” said Life Academy Board Chair Audrey Graham. “We are in a good place. We want all of our parents and our scholars to be at rest, know we’re working.”

Graham says they are doing everything required by the state to meet the needs of the students.

“Our main focus is to keep our scholars safe, as well as make sure we give them everything they need to be successful academically,” said Graham.

Graham says they recently named an interim principal whose certification is in special education. Graham also says the school has seen significant academic gains over this past year.

“We have implemented so many things that we’re bringing in professionals into the classroom that are certified, ready to teach, they have that excitement and zeal that our scholars need. So we’re excited about where we are,” said Graham.

Graham says in addition to operating according to state standards, Life Academy is monitored on a regular basis by the Montgomery Public School Board.

Graham says Life Academy will add 7th grade next school year and 8th grade will be added the following year.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.