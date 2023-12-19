Advertise
MCSO honors Pike Road residents who saved child’s life

Some Pike Road residents are being recognized for their heroic actions in saving a child from drowning.(wsfa 12 news)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Pike Road residents are being recognized for their heroic actions in saving a child from drowning.

Their quick actions are what made the difference when minutes, and even seconds, are the difference between life and death.

Samantha McCall, Melody Patterson and John Patton received the Lifesaving Award on Tuesday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says the three Pike Road residents sprung into action when a 3-year-old nearly drowned in July.

“It’s just not us in law enforcement, it’s the everyday citizen that lives in Montgomery County that goes above and beyond the call of duty,” said Cunningham.

Oustin Washington was also recognized. The young boy was the first to spot the little girl at the bottom of the pool and alert his mom.

“I tried to get her, but I couldn’t because I had a life jacket on,” said Oustin.

After dialing 911, McCall, Patterson and Patton worked together to perform CPR until emergency crews arrived.

“It was later learned that Nevaeh had been underwater for approximately two minutes. She had no pulse and was not breathing. Amidst the frantic atmosphere, Samantha McCall, Melody Patterson and John Patton showed an unwavering commitment to the preservation of human life and are directly responsible for saving Nevaeh’s life,” said Capt. Robert Whitmore.

Patterson is grateful they were in the right place at the right time.

“We definitely couldn’t have done without each other,” said Melody Patterson.

The Sheriff’s office says the little girl made a full recovery.

