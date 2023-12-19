Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile investigators are trying to figure how a Mobile monk was found burned and bloodied last week.

It’s a mystery that has several community members asking what happened?

Close friends say the monk is at University Hospital in critical condition.

His friends believe he was attacked.

Originally, Mobile police said nothing criminal happened and that there was no ongoing investigation.

One of his students who didn’t want to be identified said the whole situation doesn’t feel right.

“Logically it doesn’t seem right, sound right, look right. It’s just seems to not feel right,” she said.

His student says he’s a Buddhist monk and his temple is located off Government Boulevard near Azalea Road.

She says they called to check in on him last week, but when he didn’t answer they got worried.

“On Thursday night our teacher, he’s a Buddhist monk, was burned and brought to USA burn unit,” she explained. “While he was on the phone with his family member someone had come to the door. He hung up the phone but after that no one was able to contact him at all.”

The monk’s van was found with what appears to be smoke residue on the outside handle, and a steering wheel covered with what looks like blood.

The student believes he may have been attacked and set on fire.

MPD’s Crime Scene Unit is also trying to get to the bottom of it.

Several detectives were at the temple late Monday afternoon. At one point Mobile Fire-Rescue investigators also showed up.

The van was towed away by police.

On Sunday MPD released this statement to FOX10 News on the case saying in part,

Officers responded to the location in reference to a medical call concerning a victim with a chemical burn. There was nothing substantial to indicate a criminal matter and there is currently no ongoing investigation.”

However, his students feel that’s not the case...

Right now there are still more questions than answers as the victim remains in critical condition.

“His body was burned over 80%. We just hope that if anybody see anything, know anything, please let the police know,” his student pleaded. “We just want to really know what happened to him. Everybody just pray for him.”

FOX10 News hasn’t received any new information.

If anyone knows anything about what may have happened call Mobile Police.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.