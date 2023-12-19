Pike Liberal administrative assistant honored for 40+ years of service to students

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) – The gymnasium at Pike Liberal Arts School was all setup and decorated for what appeared to be a Christmas program. However, it was a special assembly to recognize the school’s administrative assistant Trecy Gray.

“She is one of the biggest parts of our school,” said Pike Lib student Braden Renfroe.

He nominated her for the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award. Trecy Gray graduated with Renfroe’s grandfather, and she’s been working at the school for 44 years now. She knows most of the students, their parents, and even some of their grandparents.

“My children started coming here in 1977, and I’ve been involved with the school ever since,” Gray said, “I love it. I love the children. I mean, you can’t have a better family than a whole school family.”

Her decades-long career as an administrative assistant started suddenly, she said. She was actually dropping her children off at school when the headmaster at the time came running out and asked her to fill in as a substitute teacher. She agreed and never left.

“I said ‘okay,’” and I started working part-time as a sub and went from there,” Gray said.

Many know her as the ‘face and voice of Pike Lib.’ Working in the front office, Trecy Gray is often the first person you talk to when you call the school and the first face you see when you walk in the door.

“I handle all the billing, anything the headmaster needs, all of the accidents that happen,” she said, “if you have a problem, you gone come to us with it first.”

With 40+ years of experience, you must wonder if Trecy Gray plans to leave Pike Lib anytime soon. When asked, she said she would be there “as long as God allows.”

“I’ve truly been blessed,” Gray said.

