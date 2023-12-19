Advertise
Puppy scams increase over the holidays, District Attorneys Association list red flags

Puppies
Puppies(Pxfuel | MGN)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family this year, the Alabama District Attorneys Association is warning about a very common scam.

It’s called the Puppy Scam. Scammers will use stock photos online of cute puppies for sale, which they don’t have. The prices will also be lower than what reputable breeders charge. So keep in mind, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

The District Attorneys Association suggests requesting to FaceTime with a breeder if you can’t visit in person before purchasing a puppy. It should be a warning sign if the breeder isn’t willing to do that.

Another red flag is a seller asking you to use a prepaid credit or debit card.

According to Trisha Cater, the Deputy Director for the DA’s Association, these puppy scams typically occur on social media. She notes it is a red flag if the breeder does not communicate outside the social network.

“If you have a breeder that’s not willing to Facetime with you or let you come meet the puppy, that should also be a warning sign.”

For more signals of a scam, visit https://petscams.com/

Law enforcement officials discuss vehicle pursuits
A memorial for Masen Goggins was held at Elmore County High School on Dec. 18, 2023.
Community honors Elmore County student-athlete killed in crash
Community honors Elmore County student-athlete killed in crash
Community honors Elmore County student-athlete killed in crash
