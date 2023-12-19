Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Robbery suspects’ getaway vehicle stolen while the crime took place, police say

Police in Colorado said the getaway car of a group of robbers was stolen during the incident.
Police in Colorado said the getaway car of a group of robbers was stolen during the incident.(Commerce City Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (Gray News) – Robbers in Colorado were thwarted when their getaway vehicle was coincidentally stolen by another criminal, according to authorities.

Officials in Commerce City said three armed and masked individuals robbed the Hi Lo Check Cashing on Monaco just before 11 a.m.

Officers were quickly able to chase down and arrest two of the three suspects.

Police said the getaway vehicle that was to be used by the suspects was stolen by a fourth person as they were robbing the business.

They also said the vehicle may have been stolen from somewhere else already.

The investigation continues, and police said they don’t know what the getaway vehicle looks like.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to call the detective on the case at 303-227-7147.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.
Overnight shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead
(L-R) Deonte Olds; Tramaine Walter; Kenyada Dukes; Christopher Williams; Christopher Hosea;...
Selma police searching for 6 fugitives
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
Gerad Parker
Troy to hire Gerad Parker as next head football coach
WSFA 12 First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tracking major drop in temperatures this week

Latest News

Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for...
Apple to stop some watch sales in the US. Here’s why.
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend
Gov. Greg Abbott signs three bills into law at a border wall construction site in Brownsville,...
Texas governor signs bill that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the U.S....
Court date set in Hunter Biden’s California tax case