Statewide alert issued for missing Montgomery man

73-year-old Charles Allen Armstrong was last seen Sunday around 6 p.m.
73-year-old Charles Allen Armstrong was last seen Sunday around 6 p.m.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A statewide alert has been issued for a missing man from Montgomery.

73-year-old Charles Allen Armstrong was last seen Sunday around 6 p.m. in the area of Whiting Avenue. He was wearing a green shirt and blue jean pants.

He is described as a Black male standing around 6′5″ and weighs approximately 182 pounds.

Authorities say he may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-3844 or call 911.

