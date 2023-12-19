Statewide alert issued for missing Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A statewide alert has been issued for a missing man from Montgomery.

73-year-old Charles Allen Armstrong was last seen Sunday around 6 p.m. in the area of Whiting Avenue. He was wearing a green shirt and blue jean pants.

He is described as a Black male standing around 6′5″ and weighs approximately 182 pounds.

Authorities say he may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-3844 or call 911.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.