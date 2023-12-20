Advertise
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa

Officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa
Officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa
By WBRC Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Bowers Park.

Authorities say just before 1 p.m. two Tuscaloosa Police officers initiated a traffic stop as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The driver pulled over on James I. Harrison Parkway near Hargrove Road. Shots were fired, and a passenger in the vehicle was killed.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are conducting the investigation.

Officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa
Officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa
Officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa
Officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa(WBRC FOX6 News)

Not much information is available right now, but we will update this story when we learn more.

