Alabama's white Christmas history and what 2023 will bring to the U.S.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Are you dreaming of a white Christmas in 2023? I’m sure plenty of you are, as you probably do every year. Unfortunately, snow is really hard to come by in Alabama.

We are down near 0% when you talk about the annual probability of a white Christmas. That’s actually true for much of the Gulf Coast region.

It’s not until you get up to Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio that you start seeing those white Christmas probabilities increase. The chance is a little better in North Alabama and adjacent parts of Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee. Even those areas rarely ever see a white Christmas.

The Deep South hardly ever sees a white Christmas. (WSFA 12 News)

All of Alabama falls under the “less than a 10% chance” category when it comes to the statistical probability of having a white Christmas. We’re closer to the 0% end of that range in Central Alabama as opposed to the 10% end.

The nearest location to have a white Christmas probability higher than 10% is up in the mountains of western North Carolina. The higher elevations up there have a 10-25% chance of a white Christmas in a given year.

What makes a white Christmas even more uncommon is the official definition of one...

By definition, a white Christmas only happens when there is at least one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Christmas morning. That’s it. Nothing else constitutes a white Christmas.

A white Christmas is defined as having at least one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. on Christmas. (WSFA 12 News)

That criterion makes it a little more difficult to get a white Christmas. You can have snowflakes flying on Christmas all day long without officially having a white Christmas. Having a half-inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning would make for a white Christmas, right?

Nope!

That one inch threshold is the official amount needed to go down in the record book as a white Christmas. And that’s true for every single location in the United States, not just Alabama.

Montgomery has never officially had a white Christmas going all the back to the late 1800s. There have some days with snowflakes flying on or around Christmas, just nothing close to enough to register as a white Christmas.

For example, December 22nd of 1935 brought 1.4″ of snow to Montgomery. It all melted before Christmas though. December 22nd of 1993 brought a solid one inch to the city. Again, it melted before Christmas.

Most of the eastern U.S. will go without seeing snow through Christmas. (WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery has even had snowflakes fly on Christmas itself. Christmas of 1953 and 2010 saw a “trace” amount of snow fall. That’s enough to coat the ground, but not enough to officially measure. Measurable snow, by definition, is when you have at least a tenth of an inch on the ground at any point.

I’m sure other locations in Alabama have had more Christmases with snow -- especially up closer to Birmingham, Muscle Shoals and Huntsville. On the flip side, I’d bet that cities like Dothan and Mobile have had even less near-Christmas snow events.

Sadly this year will not even be close to a white Christmas in the South. That’s actually true for most of the eastern half of the U.S.

Total snowfall accumulation between today and the end of Christmas Day is pretty much zero east of the Mississippi River. The Northern Plains and Upper Midwest are the nearest locations to have a chance of seeing a white Christmas this year.

Better luck next year, Central Alabama!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.