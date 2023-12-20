Animal dumping on the rise in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A different kind of homelessness is becoming a larger and larger issue. Many dogs and cats are being dumped and left to be forgotten.

Many of the shelters and humane societies are also quickly running out of room if they’re not already full.

Dog dumping and cruelty to a dog is illegal in the states of Georgia and Alabama. Humane society officials say they typically see this in the season where most puppies and kittens are born but the number of animal dumping happening currently is unseasonably high.

An average of 10 animals - many of which are victims of animal dumping - are turned over to humane societies every week in the Auburn-Opelika area. Animal dumping has been an issue in years past but the proof that it’s a larger issue today is in the amount of animals in local shelters. At CARE Humane Society in Auburn, Health Manager Josh Mitchell says animal dumping has quickly become a larger issue.

“It is something that’s been happening more recently than it has in the past,” said Mitchell. “There’s just not a lot of options in the surrounding counties for pet owners when they run into these problems.”

Mitchell says they typically see a higher number during graduation season when college students are moving away and can not take their pet with them. But Mitchell says this has been an issue the entire year.

“This year has been unseasonably full,” said Mitchell. “We’ve been full, most part, for the entire year. We haven’t really had a break that I can recall.”

According to Mitchell, CARE Humane Society has a total of 120 dogs in their care. 68 are at the humane society and the rest are in animal foster care. One of the ways to reduce animal dumping is knowing you have the means to care for a pet before becoming a pet owner.

“I mean, some of the reasons these animals are getting dumped is solely because this person finds a stray and are unable to find an option for that animal in a certain time frame.”

One Auburn resident who has adopted two animals from CARE Humane Society says there are many ways to meet a great need in the area.

“This time of the year, we see so many needs, and this is just one way, if you’re able, to help give a pet a good home.”

There are many animals in need of a home and if you can’t adopt right now, there are many options for animal fostering and CARE Humane Society is able to help in a variety of ways.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.