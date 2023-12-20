Advertise
First Alert: Temperatures begin to warm back up

Warmer weather will be with us throughout the Christmas holiday weekend
Tyler's Wednesday morning forecast
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This morning marks the second of three mornings that will feature temperatures dropping down in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We’re looking at overnight temperatures around 30° again tonight, but slightly more seasonable upper 30s make a comeback tomorrow night; that is all part of the warming trend we will experience over the next five to seven days.

It will take a couple of days for us to go from below normal to above average... afternoon temperatures won’t be very warm today, but it’s milder than yesterday. Most towns only reach the mid 50s Wednesday and the upper 50s Thursday. The sky will be mostly cloudy today and partly to mostly cloudy Thursday through Saturday.

High temperatures will return to the lower 60s on Friday and will remain up in the 60s throughout the Christmas holiday weekend. Low temperatures will come up as well... look for temperatures to fall into the lower 40s Friday night, and the 50s Saturday night, Christmas Eve night and Christmas night.

Warmer temperatures are on the way for the holiday weekend with some rain possible late Sunday...
Warmer temperatures are on the way for the holiday weekend with some rain possible late Sunday into Christmas Day.(WSFA 12 News)

The warmer holiday temperatures will come courtesy of a southerly component to the wind, more cloudiness and a chance of rain. It won’t rain constantly the whole time, but showers are possible from late in the day Christmas Eve through Tuesday.

Current rain chances are only around 20% on Christmas Eve with latest forecast guidance suggesting that day ends up dry through the early evening. The rain chances come up to 50% for Santa’s arrival Sunday night and remain there Christmas Day.

Rain is a good bet Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
Rain is a good bet Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.(WSFA 12 News)

Tuesday’s rain chance comes down a touch to 40% with poor forecast model agreement that day. We will continue to fine tune the exact rain chances as we get closer to the holiday weekend and get a better handle on how exactly things will evolve.

A bit of good news is we are not looking at storms, widespread heavy rain or severe weather with this system; light to moderate rain showers Sunday evening through Tuesday.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

