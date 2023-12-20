Montgomery City Council votes to uphold mayor’s insurance ordinance veto

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a 5-4 vote, the Montgomery City Council upheld Mayor Steven Reed’s veto against the ordinance that stopped the change of insurance providers for Medicare-eligible retirees.

A large group of city of Montgomery retirees were left disgruntled and betrayed after the vote, saying they were blindsided by the change.

“I think they went about it the wrong way,” said Montgomery retiree Dan Owenby. “They should’ve contacted at least some of us.”

Beginning Jan. 1, United American Insurance Company will be the supplementary health insurance for Medicare. The coverage will be administered by Amwins Group Benefits LLC.

Retirees claimed medical providers would not accept the new insurance plan, but Reed said the change in providers does not affect their ability to see their regular doctors.

“If their doctor accepts Medicare, which is a federal plan, then their doctor is required to accept the supplemental coverage plan,” said Reed.

The mayor added the City Council acted outside of its authority when it passed the ordinance on Dec. 5, saying if they would have overridden the veto, they would have not had representation by the city attorney.

Act 618 states that the mayor is responsible for managing the budget, which includes working with risk management and the finance department to ensure that employees, retirees and dependents continue to “receive quality care.”

Retirees who have questions about what the new insurance plan covers can contact the Amwins Group Benefits toll-free line at 844-304-6634.

