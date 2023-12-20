Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery City Council votes to uphold mayor’s insurance ordinance veto

The Montgomery City Council upheld Mayor Steven Reed’s veto against the ordinance that stopped the change of insurance providers for Medicare-eligible retirees.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a 5-4 vote, the Montgomery City Council upheld Mayor Steven Reed’s veto against the ordinance that stopped the change of insurance providers for Medicare-eligible retirees.

A large group of city of Montgomery retirees were left disgruntled and betrayed after the vote, saying they were blindsided by the change.

“I think they went about it the wrong way,” said Montgomery retiree Dan Owenby. “They should’ve contacted at least some of us.”

Beginning Jan. 1, United American Insurance Company will be the supplementary health insurance for Medicare. The coverage will be administered by Amwins Group Benefits LLC.

Retirees claimed medical providers would not accept the new insurance plan, but Reed said the change in providers does not affect their ability to see their regular doctors.

“If their doctor accepts Medicare, which is a federal plan, then their doctor is required to accept the supplemental coverage plan,” said Reed.

The mayor added the City Council acted outside of its authority when it passed the ordinance on Dec. 5, saying if they would have overridden the veto, they would have not had representation by the city attorney.

Act 618 states that the mayor is responsible for managing the budget, which includes working with risk management and the finance department to ensure that employees, retirees and dependents continue to “receive quality care.”

Retirees who have questions about what the new insurance plan covers can contact the Amwins Group Benefits toll-free line at 844-304-6634.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerad Parker
Troy hires Gerad Parker as next head football coach
(L-R) Deonte Olds; Tramaine Walter; Kenyada Dukes; Christopher Williams; Christopher Hosea;...
Selma police searching for 6 fugitives
A deadly shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.
Overnight shooting in Montgomery leaves 1 dead
A memorial for Masen Goggins was held at Elmore County High School on Dec. 18, 2023.
Community honors Elmore County student-athlete killed in crash
Parents of students at Life Academy rallied outside the school saying their children’s...
Life Academy responds to parents’ calls for change

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate swiftly confirms top military brass, ending months-long campaign by GOP Sen. Tuberville
Montgomery leaders are working to make the Camellia bowl better for all.
City leaders working toward a better experience for Camellia bowl fans
Troy held a press conference today to introduce their new head football coach.
Troy hires new head football coach Gerad Parker
The would-be bystanders instead saved the child's life.
Pike Road residents recognized for saving 3-year-old from drowning
Some Pike Road residents are being recognized for their heroic actions in saving a child from...
MCSO honors Pike Road residents who saved child’s life