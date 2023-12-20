Advertise
Montgomery Housing Authority working to create more affordable housing

A new phase of construction is set to begin soon at Columbus Square Apartments near downtown Montgomery.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new, third phase of construction is set to begin soon at Columbus Square Apartments near downtown Montgomery.

The relatively new development sits on the site of the old Trenholm Court Public Housing Complex and offers luxury loft apartments at more affordable rates.

It comes at a time when many people are struggling to find a reasonably priced place to live.

“We have a great need here in Montgomery for affordable housing,” said Glynis Tanner, president and CEO of the Montgomery Housing Authority. “Right now, we have over 11,000 applicants on our waiting list.”

The Montgomery Housing Authority said it is working to address the problem, and they are getting some much-needed help.

The agency received a 9% tax credit from the Alabama Housing Finance Authority to entice private developers.

“It brings in developers that are committed to assisting with this type of project,” Tanner said.

Columbus Square is one of 16 similar projects that received the tax credit.

The new 60-unit development will be built on land just behind the current apartment complex.

The private company, ITEX, has already agreed to shoulder much of the $20 million price tag.

The project will include one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Phase three is scheduled to open in time for Christmas 2025.

“Montgomery Housing Authority is committed to bringing this to fruition,” Tanner said.

Rent at the complex currently starts at around $700 a month.

The city of Montgomery is also pitching in by providing needed infrastructure before the construction begins, according to the Montgomery Housing Authority.

