Powerball jackpot climbs to $572M as Christmas closes in

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News/TMX) – The Powerball jackpot has gone up to an estimated $572 million after there were no winners in Monday night’s grand prize drawing.

This marks the fourth jackpot to climb above a half-billion dollars this year.

No tickets in Monday’s drawing matched all six numbers: white balls 5, 8, 19, 34, 39 and red Powerball 26, with a Power Play multiplier of 3x.

One ticket in North Carolina and another in New York each matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Ten tickets won $50,000 prizes, according to Powerball.

The current $572 million jackpot has an estimated cash value of $286.7 million, according to the Powerball website.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, but the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Wednesday’s drawing will be broadcast at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion, which was won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

