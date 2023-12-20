Advertise
Programming changes coming to 3 of WSFA’s low power sister stations

The new year will bring new programming changes to WSFA 12 News’ sister stations seen in...
The new year will bring new programming changes to WSFA 12 News’ sister stations seen in Montgomery, Selma and west Alabama, locally on Channel 5 over the air.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new year will bring new programming changes to WSFA 12 News’ sister stations seen in Montgomery, Selma and west Alabama, locally on Channel 5 over the air.

Starting on Jan. 1, the programming lineup for the three low-power TV stations, including WTMU, WBXM, and W35EE, found over the air on Channel 5, will change in the following ways:

WTMU

5.1 - Telemundo

5.2 - Gray Television’s Local News Live

5.3 - SBN

5.4 - Heartland will be replaced by THE365

5.5 - ShopLC will be replaced by Outlaw, a brand-new western television network

5.6 - HSN

WBXM

5.11 - Telemundo

5.12 - Gray Television’s Local News Live

5.13 - SBN

5.14 - Heartland will be replaced by THE365

5.15 - ShopLC will be replaced by Outlaw, a brand-new western television network

5.16 - HSN

W35EE

5.1 - Telemundo

5.2 - Gray Television’s Local News Live

5.3 - SBN

5.4 - Heartland will be replaced by THE365

5.5 - ShopLC will be replaced by Outlaw, a brand-new western television network

5.6 - HSN

