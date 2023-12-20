Advertise
Steve Perkins’ family brace for Christmas without beloved father, husband and brother

The Perkins family is used to having large celebrations for every holiday. This year, they’re missing a key member at the table, Steve Perkins.
By Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people are celebrating the holiday season, but for some, it will be a somber occasion.

One Decatur family is preparing for its first holiday without a key member. Steve Perkins left behind a wife, two daughters and many extended family members. Decatur police officers shot and killed him in his front yard in September.

The Perkins family is used to having large celebrations for every holiday. This year, they’re missing a key member at the table, Steve Perkins. His family has to figure out how to move forward without him.

There have been protests to demand answers almost every day since he was killed. Some supporters are helping the Perkins family through the holidays.

Steve’s brother, Nicholas, says their community stepped up in many different ways..

“Several people have come up and asked if we need anything, share Christmas lists, what do they (Steve’s daughters) want (for Christmas),” said Nicholas. “I think this will simultaneously be the best and worst Christmas for his girls and wife just because everyone has been supportive but they won’t have him to share it with.”

The Perkins family is pursuing several legal routes for justice for Steve.

First, they are keeping an eye on the administrative cases against the officers involved in Steve’s death: Vance Summers, Bailey Marquette, Christopher Makadam and Joey Williams.

The four officers were either fired or suspended by the mayor on Dec. 7. They are all appealing the decision.

“I think the frustrating part is these cowards, that we considered officers, will be home with their families with their kids,” said Nicholas. “Steve can’t do that. He can’t watch his daughters unwrap their presents he can’t see the smiles on their faces, the excitement.”

Steve’s brother, Nicholas, said Thanksgiving was hard enough. He said he kept expecting Steve to walk through the front door.

“We’ll deal with it the best we can,” said Nicholas. “We’ll ride on the waves of memories, good memories, we have of him. Just seeing that beard coming through the door and he giving his traditional, ‘what’s up.’ It will definitely be missed.”

The Perkins family is pursuing a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Decatur, the four officers involved in Steve’s death and other defendants.

The family is also pursuing a criminal case against the officers. They want every officer to go to trial for Steve’s death.

