Temperatures begin to warm back up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This morning marks the second of four straight mornings that will feature temperatures starting down in the 30s. We’re looking at overnight temperatures around 30 again tonight and the upper 30s tomorrow night.

Frost development is likely tonight assuming clouds clear out like they are forecast to do. Frost is unlikely tomorrow night with temperatures stay safely above the freezing mark.

More clouds today with highs again in the 50s. (WSFA 12 News)

Afternoon temperatures won’t be very warm either. Highs will only reach the mid-50s today and the upper 50s tomorrow. Skies will be mostly cloudy today and partly to mostly cloudy each day through Saturday.

High temperatures will return to the lower 60s on Friday and will remain up in the 60s throughout the Christmas holiday weekend. Low temperatures will come up asw well. Look for temperatures to fall into the lower 40s Friday night, and the 50s Saturday night, Christmas Eve night and Christmas night.

Warmer temperatures are on the way for the holiday weekend with some rain possible late Sunday into Christmas Day. (WSFA 12 News)

The warmer holiday temperatures will come courtesy of a southerly component to the wind, more cloudiness and a chance of rain. It won’t rain constantly the whole time, but showers are possible from late in the day Christmas Eve through Tuesday.

Current rain chances are only around 20% on Christmas Eve with latest forecast guidance suggesting that day ends up dry through 4 p.m. The rain chances come up to 50% for Santa’s arrival Sunday night and remain there Christmas Day.

Rain is a good bet Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. (WSFA 12 News)

Tuesday’s rain chance comes down a touch to 40% with poor forecast model agreement that day. We’ll fine tune the exact rain chances as we get closer to the holiday weekend and get a better handle on how exactly things will evolve.

A bit of good news is we are not looking at storms, widespread heavy rain or severe weather with this system. It’ll just be plain light to moderate rain showers Sunday evening through Tuesday.

