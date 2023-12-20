WSFA programming changes coming with start of 2024

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2024 will bring some changes to WSFA 12 News’ programming lineup, and we want you to know more about the new offerings ahead of the switch!

Starting on New Year’s Day, broadcasting of Circle Country will end on WSFA 12.3 in order to provide a fresh alternative to our viewers. Circle will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

As a result of this programming change, WSFA 12 News will begin broadcasting of THE365, which features blockbuster movies from Black entertainers such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

You can watch THE365 for free on WSFA 12.3 starting on Jan. 1, 2024.

WSFA 12 News is preparing to launch new programming options with the start of 2024! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

