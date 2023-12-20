Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

WSFA programming changes coming with start of 2024

THE365, a new digital network, launches Jan. 1 on WSFA 12.3
THE365, a new digital network, launches Jan. 1 on WSFA 12.3(THE365)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2024 will bring some changes to WSFA 12 News’ programming lineup, and we want you to know more about the new offerings ahead of the switch!

Starting on New Year’s Day, broadcasting of Circle Country will end on WSFA 12.3 in order to provide a fresh alternative to our viewers. Circle will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

As a result of this programming change, WSFA 12 News will begin broadcasting of THE365, which features blockbuster movies from Black entertainers such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

You can watch THE365 for free on WSFA 12.3 starting on Jan. 1, 2024.

WSFA 12 News is preparing to launch new programming options with the start of 2024!
WSFA 12 News is preparing to launch new programming options with the start of 2024!(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial for Masen Goggins was held at Elmore County High School on Dec. 18, 2023.
Community honors Elmore County student-athlete killed in crash
An alert for a missing Montgomery man has been canceled.
Alert for missing Montgomery man canceled
Parents of students at Life Academy rallied outside the school saying their children’s...
Life Academy responds to parents’ calls for change
Gerad Parker
Troy hires Gerad Parker as next head football coach
AP Image
How many freezing nights we should expect to see

Latest News

The new year will bring new programming changes to WSFA 12 News’ sister stations seen in...
Programming changes coming to 3 of WSFA’s low power sister stations
Downtown Wetumpka is going back in time with a "Downtown Dickens Christmas."
Wetumpka's Downtown Dickens Christmas
A Wetumpka family is back at it again this year with their love for a popular holiday film.
Wetumpka's Griswold Christmas
The Montgomery Zoo is inviting kids ages 5 to 12 for winter zoofari camp.
Zoofari winter camp at the Montgomery Zoo