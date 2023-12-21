Alabama Democratic Party to host District 2 debates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party will host debates for the candidates vying for the second congressional district seat.

The party announced Wednesday that the debates will be held on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 at the Davis Theatre in Montgomery.

Both forums will take place between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The ADP has not yet announced the names of the hosts or candidates who will be participating.

