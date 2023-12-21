Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Democratic Party to host District 2 debates

Alabama Democratic Party
Alabama Democratic Party(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party will host debates for the candidates vying for the second congressional district seat.

The party announced Wednesday that the debates will be held on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 at the Davis Theatre in Montgomery.

Both forums will take place between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The ADP has not yet announced the names of the hosts or candidates who will be participating.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial for Masen Goggins was held at Elmore County High School on Dec. 18, 2023.
Community honors Elmore County student-athlete killed in crash
An alert for a missing Montgomery man has been canceled.
Alert for missing Montgomery man canceled
Parents of students at Life Academy rallied outside the school saying their children’s...
Life Academy responds to parents’ calls for change
Gerad Parker
Troy hires Gerad Parker as next head football coach
AP Image
How many freezing nights we should expect to see

Latest News

Mercy House and the MAP Center, a Montgomery non-profit, was unexpectedly told this week it...
WSFA, Vance Law Firm help Mercy House provide Christmas gifts for kids
This holiday season, the Alabama Department of Mental Health wants to share a message of hope.
Alabama mental health experts share resources for people struggling this holiday season
An alert for a missing Montgomery man has been canceled.
Alert for missing Montgomery man canceled
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joins us this afternoon to discuss and bring awareness...
Human Trafficking in Alabama