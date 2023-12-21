Decatur mayor has all Steve Perkins signs removed from city hall amid controversy

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two new signs showing support for Decatur Police drew the ire of Steve Perkins supporters.

They were placed overnight at Decatur City Hall, with one saying “We Love the Police” while the other said “#BackthePolice.”

Those supporters believe they were placed in a way to overshadow the memorials of Steve Perkins and Jaiden DeJarrett that have been there for months.

After upset supporters confronted Mayor Tab Bowling about the new signs he called for all signs and faces to be taken down from the city hall steps.

“Whenever they have events, they can put the signs up and use them during events then once the event is over then it’ll be time to take the signs down,” Bowling said.

Aneesah Lige, one of the supporters, says these new signs were meant to incite a reaction from the community.

She also felt it was a deliberate attempt to force the mayor’s hand so that any signs supporting Steve Perkins would have to come down in the process.

“Everybody has a right to their opinion. They have rights to have their signs up, right? But don’t be antagonistic. You have their signs blocking Jaiden, you have their signs blocking Steve,” she said. “So they’re just trying to cause trouble whomever it is and the mayor and the chief are allowing it because they can easily find who did it.”I

It is still unknown who placed the signs but going forward Bowling says any signs left behind at City Hall will be removed.

