Eufaula man sentenced to over 7 years on firearm charges

By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to officials, 38-year-old Eufaula resident Daniel Jermaine Parkman has been convicted and sentenced to over 7 years in prison for possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony offense.

Officials say in Parkman’s plea agreement, Parkman admitted to possessing a firearm on at least two separate occasions, despite being prohibited from doing so as a convicted felon.

They say in December of 2021, law enforcement in Eufaula responded to a domestic dispute call that reported shots being fired. They say officers spotted Parkman near the scene in a vehicle.

According to officials, Parkman initially fled but was caught after a short chase. Officers found another firearm in Parkman’s car. On September 14, 2023, Parkman pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Eufaula Police Department investigated this case, which Assistant United States Attorney Russell T. Duraski prosecuted.

