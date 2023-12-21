Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Fiery crash has I-85 South closed near Tuskegee

A commercial vehicle catches fiery after being involved in an accident Wednesday night
A commercial vehicle catches fiery after being involved in an accident Wednesday night(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An accident on I-85 southbound involving a commercial vehicle Wednesday night has caused all southbound lanes to be closed.

A fiery crash involving a tractor/trailer took place shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night between mile marker 38 and 39 on I-85 southbound.

According to Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee, the driver of the overturned truck was able to escape with the help of several motorists.

Lee stated that the span between exits 42 and 38 on I-85 South will be closed until further notice. Motorists are advised to take Highway 80, and local traffic is advised to use Exit 32 to access I-85 southbound

Lee says that recovery crews are on the scene and it is too early to determine when the wreckage will be cleared and the S.B. lanes opened.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Many city of Montgomery retirees showed up to the Montgomery City Council meeting on Dec. 19,...
Montgomery City Council votes to uphold mayor’s insurance ordinance veto
An alert for a missing Montgomery man has been canceled.
Alert for missing Montgomery man canceled
A new, third phase of construction is set to begin soon at Columbus Square Apartments near...
Montgomery Housing Authority working to create more affordable housing
Historical White Christmas Probability
Alabama's white Christmas history and what 2023 will bring to the U.S.

Latest News

The head coaches say team bonding is important on and off the field.
Teams competing in Camellia Bowl explore Montgomery
This year, Thaddeus collected 5,206 cans, surpassing a total of 20,000 cans over the past four...
Fifth grader collects more than 20,000 cans to donate to food banks
Every December, Rebekah Gordon gives blood in honor of her mom.
Pike Road woman hosts blood drive to honor her mother
Officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa