Fiery crash has I-85 South closed near Tuskegee

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An accident on I-85 southbound involving a commercial vehicle Wednesday night has caused all southbound lanes to be closed.

A fiery crash involving a tractor/trailer took place shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night between mile marker 38 and 39 on I-85 southbound.

According to Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee, the driver of the overturned truck was able to escape with the help of several motorists.

Lee stated that the span between exits 42 and 38 on I-85 South will be closed until further notice. Motorists are advised to take Highway 80, and local traffic is advised to use Exit 32 to access I-85 southbound

Lee says that recovery crews are on the scene and it is too early to determine when the wreckage will be cleared and the S.B. lanes opened.

Congestion on I-85 SB @ MP 42.9 past Exit 42: AL186 in Tuskegee. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/SvQ5lMMWxc — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) December 21, 2023

