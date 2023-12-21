First Alert: Tranquil weather now, but rain returns by Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are not a fan of these super cold, below freezing mornings then we have some good news! Our warming trend begins today... that means temperatures during the mornings and afternoon will become a bit milder as we head into the upcoming holiday weekend. Tonight temperatures will seasonable fall into the upper 30s and low 40s; that should eliminate the risk of frost.

Most of Alabama will be heading either side of 60° today with a mix of sun and clouds. 60s will turn into near 70° Friday into Saturday, then come down a touch into the upper 60s for Christmas Eve, the mid 60s on Christmas Day and then lower 60s beyond the holiday next week.

Look for temps to only fall into the lower 40s tomorrow night, around 50 Saturday night and the 50s both Sunday night and Monday night.

The warmer holiday temperatures will come courtesy of a southerly component to the wind, more cloudiness and a chance of rain. Rain is looking like a good bet between the evening hours on Christmas Eve and sunset Christmas Day.

Rain is forecast between sunset on Christmas Eve and sunrise Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Some of the rain could be heavier, though most of it will be light to moderate. Some thunderstorms may mix in given the latest forecast trends... however, no severe weather or major flood concerns are in the forecast as of now.

A breeze will be with us on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as the rain comes through. Wind speeds are projected to be between 10 and 20 mph both days, which is strong enough to knock around those Christmas decorations you have outside!

Warmer temperatures and rain will highlight the Christmas holiday weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Tuesday’s rain chance has dropped considerably with drier weather looking increasingly likely. At this point the forecast leans toward Tuesday and Wednesday being dry with our sky ranging from partly to mostly cloudy.

