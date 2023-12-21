Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First Alert: Tranquil weather now, but rain returns by Christmas

Rain will hold off until late in the day on Christmas Eve
Temperatures are warming up
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are not a fan of these super cold, below freezing mornings then we have some good news! Our warming trend begins today... that means temperatures during the mornings and afternoon will become a bit milder as we head into the upcoming holiday weekend. Tonight temperatures will seasonable fall into the upper 30s and low 40s; that should eliminate the risk of frost.

Most of Alabama will be heading either side of 60° today with a mix of sun and clouds. 60s will turn into near 70° Friday into Saturday, then come down a touch into the upper 60s for Christmas Eve, the mid 60s on Christmas Day and then lower 60s beyond the holiday next week.

Look for temps to only fall into the lower 40s tomorrow night, around 50 Saturday night and the 50s both Sunday night and Monday night.

The warmer holiday temperatures will come courtesy of a southerly component to the wind, more cloudiness and a chance of rain. Rain is looking like a good bet between the evening hours on Christmas Eve and sunset Christmas Day.

Rain is forecast between sunset on Christmas Eve and sunrise Tuesday.
Rain is forecast between sunset on Christmas Eve and sunrise Tuesday.(WSFA 12 News)

Some of the rain could be heavier, though most of it will be light to moderate. Some thunderstorms may mix in given the latest forecast trends... however, no severe weather or major flood concerns are in the forecast as of now.

A breeze will be with us on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as the rain comes through. Wind speeds are projected to be between 10 and 20 mph both days, which is strong enough to knock around those Christmas decorations you have outside!

Warmer temperatures and rain will highlight the Christmas holiday weekend.
Warmer temperatures and rain will highlight the Christmas holiday weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Tuesday’s rain chance has dropped considerably with drier weather looking increasingly likely. At this point the forecast leans toward Tuesday and Wednesday being dry with our sky ranging from partly to mostly cloudy.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A commercial vehicle catches fiery after being involved in an accident Wednesday night
All lanes open after fiery crash on I-85 South caused shutdown
“Pig Butchering” scams are a problem across the nation and have been popping up in Alabama.
Pig butchering scams circulating in Alabama
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Many city of Montgomery retirees showed up to the Montgomery City Council meeting on Dec. 19,...
Montgomery City Council votes to uphold mayor’s insurance ordinance veto
An alert for a missing Montgomery man has been canceled.
Alert for missing Montgomery man canceled

Latest News

Temperatures are warming up
Temperatures are warming up
Warming up ahead of Christmas... showers become increasingly likely Sunday night into early...
First Alert: Temperatures begin to warm back up
The next few days all look dry, but confidence in Christmas rain is going up... Amanda is...
The next few days all look dry, but confidence in Christmas rain is going up...
We are down near 0% when you talk about the annual probability of a white Christmas.
A white Christmas in Alabama is unlikely, but snow a possibility in the new year