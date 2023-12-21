Guest Editorial: 2023 a good year for Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2023 has been a strong and exciting year for Montgomery County! From economic development announcements, quality of life enhancements and educational improvements-Montgomery County continues to lead the state and set new trends!

Over the past year, the Commission has invested major new resources in roads, parks & recreation facilities, and public safety. The Commission also continues to work on expanding internet access, tackling blight, preventing violence, and solving homelessness within our county.

This summer we welcomed Montgomery Whitewater Park. The park is not just a rafting hub, but an investment into Montgomery County’s quality of life. The park is already paying major dividends, bringing new visitors to our County and helping us with business recruitment efforts.

The future of our county rests in our children. Montgomery Public and Pike Road City Schools continue to enhance facilities, launch innovative programs. Together, we are ensuring all kids across Montgomery have a quality education, regardless of zip code!

This is just the beginning, in 2024 we look forward to continued growth and success across Montgomery County. On behalf of the entire Montgomery County Commission, we wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

This editorial was provided by Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton

