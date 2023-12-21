A look at the travel forecast across the South for Christmas weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s one of the busiest travel weeks of the entire year with Christmas only a handful of days away. With so many people out driving or flying, the weather forecast will be ultra important.

Fortunately for us, Alabama and our bordering states of Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee will have quiet weather through at least early in the day on Christmas Eve. So any pre-Christmas traveling will go off without a hitch.

Great weather is likely through Christmas Eve morning across the Deep South. (WSFA 12 News)

If you are driving or flying somewhere farther away in the U.S. there is also some good news. A relatively quiet pattern will be in place for a large chunk of the Lower 48 before Christmas.

So where will the problem spots be?

Well, let’s dive on in!

FRIDAY TRAVEL FORECAST

Friday will feature some light rain from Texas and Oklahoma early in the morning to Illinois and Indiana by late in the afternoon. There will also be some active weather in the Pacific Northwest and Desert Southwest throughout the day.

Most of the eastern U.S. looks good Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Fog will be a potential problem for those in the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains. States including Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin will have fog issues, which can be a problem for both driving and flying.

SATURDAY TRAVEL FORECAST

Saturday will again have fog and visibility concerns in the states named above as warmer air continues to push northward. Rain and snow will fall across the Rocky Mountains throughout the day before moisture spills into Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas by late in the day.

Some light rain will also fall in parts of Michigan, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Aside from a couple areas with rain, most of the eastern U.S. looks quiet Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Something else worth noting about Saturday is the uptick in wind across the heart of the country. Wind speeds will pick up a good bit from Texas northward to Minnesota and North Dakota.

CHRISTMAS EVE TRAVEL FORECAST

Christmas Eve will have a more impactful system in place across the middle of the U.S. than the previous two days. An area of low pressure will continue organizing in the vicinity of Nebraska.

As a result, rain and some storms will occur from Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi all the way up to Minnesota and southern Canada. The storms should remain sub-severe across this area despite some warmer temperatures surging north.

Some snow will be a possibility on the cold side of this low across Nebraska and the Dakotas.

It will also be breezy to windy from the Deep South to the Plains and up to the Canadian border. This is a result of the strengthening area of low pressure.

POST-CHRISTMAS TRAVEL FORECAST

The days following Christmas are busy on the roads and in the air as well. The good news this year is that these days look pretty tame for a large portion of the Contiguous U.S. -- especially later in the week.

The low pressure system responsible for our rain on Christmas Day will continue its slow movement toward the northeast. So the day after Christmas will feature some wet weather and breezy conditions from the Carolinas to the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.

Some additional rain and snow showers will fall in and near the Great Lakes, and in parts of the Midwest. The wind will also be elevated in these areas. Active weather will also be found in the Pacific Northwest, mainly in Washington and Oregon.

Leftover light precipitation will be possible on Wednesday in and near the Great Lakes. Heavier rain and strong wind gusts are likely across the Northeast up into New England through the day. And depending on how things come together, it’s possible some rain redevelops in Florida.

More active weather will be possible from California northward into Oregon and Washington during the day on Wednesday as a cold front moves closer.

Thursday should be quiet across a large portion of the U.S. aside from some high elevation snow in the Pacific Northwest and some leftover rain and/or snow showers in the Great Lakes, Northeast and New England.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.