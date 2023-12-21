Advertise
Opelika police search for suspect in 2018 homicide, $5K cash reward offered

Opelika Police search for suspect in 2018 homicide, $5K cash reward offered
Opelika Police search for suspect in 2018 homicide, $5K cash reward offered
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police officials are looking for a suspect in a 2018 homicide.

On July 21, 2018, 21-year-old Octavious Bennett was found with a gunshot wound inside a residency at Hickory Trailer Park on Crawford Road.

Witnesses say Bennett was playing a video game when they heard several gunshots, one bullet entering the home and striking Bennett.

Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to a suspect.

  • Opelika Police Department: (334)-705-5220
  • CrimeStoppers: (334)-215-STOP (7867)

