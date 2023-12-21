Advertise
Phenix City Police search for answers in 20-year cold case, cash reward offered

Eric Bernard Nelams
Eric Bernard Nelams(Source: Phenix City Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department continues to search for answers in a 2003 homicide cold case.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Eric Bernard Nelams.

According to officials, on September 26, 2003, around 5:30 am, the Phenix City Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Level Court in Phenix City, about a subject being shot.

They say upon arrival, Nelams was located outside of his residence in the carport. Nelams sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The family of Eric, including his mother, continues to search for answers in this cold case. “I want the mothers to speak to their sons and daughters. I’m a mother who lost my son. If you know anything, would you please come forward,” said Eric’s mother.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect. Former Alabama Governor Bob Riley offered a 5,000 cash reward in June of 2004 for any information in the case. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey renewed the $5,000 reward on December 12, 2023.

If you have any information regarding this cold case homicide investigation, call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867).

