Pig butchering scams circulating in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pig butchering scams are a problem across the nation and have been popping up in Alabama.

“Pig butchering traditionally is thought of as fattening up the pig to get ready for the slaughter, and in a financial sense in the schemes that we’re seeing, the fraudster is fattening up the investor victim,” said Amanda Senn, director of the Alabama Securities Commission.

Scammers are then swiping the money after building relationships with their victims through social media, dating websites, text messages and phone calls.

“In Alabama, we’ve heard victims being told that this fraudster has connections with an investment advisor that has access to wealth and other platforms,” Senn said.

The victim is often then directed to a website that appears to be a trading platform for cryptocurrency.

Victims can typically invest two or three times with success. It seems like the website is legitimate, but the scammer is playing the long game, sometimes for months, before going in for “the kill.”

“The fraudster shuts down the website, he or she is taken off, and there’s no further contact,” Senn said.

The victim is left with big financial loss.

The commission can trace cryptocurrency and has found a majority of these funds are transferred to southeast Asia, virtually impossible to get back.

“Check on your loved ones, check on your friends and family, and if they talk about a new relationship that they’ve developed or a new opportunity, explain to them that there’s a scam going on right now that involves an investment of money,” Senn said.

The public should never send money to a stranger or give out personal and financial information.

Alabamians who have fallen victim to this scam should contact the Alabama Securities Commission to file a report.

The commission can also help people identify if the individual they are speaking with is actually a licensed professional.

