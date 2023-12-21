Advertise
Pike Road woman hosts blood drive to honor her mother

Every December, Rebekah Gordon gives blood in honor of her mom.
Every December, Rebekah Gordon gives blood in honor of her mom.(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Every December, Rebekah Gordon gives blood in honor of her mom.

“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004 and then in 2005, was in need of a blood transfusion due to chemotherapy,” said Gordon.

That transfusion allowed Rebekah and her family to spend one last Christmas with their mom.

“A couple weeks later, she passed away but because of blood donors, we got more time,” said Gordon.

To give others time or even save a life, Gordon’s place of work Dogwood, recognized that she gives blood every year around this time, so they decided to help her host a blood drive in honor of her mom.

“We had a line to start this morning, when we started at 9 a.m., we had a line of five people ready to go and give. I’ve been blessed to have friends that even if they are not able to give, have stopped by to show support,” Gordon said.

According to LifeSouth, over 30% of Americans can donate blood, but only 10% donate annually.

If you are interested in donating or would like to host a drive, click here.

