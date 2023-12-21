Teams competing in Camellia Bowl explore Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Division 1 teams have touched town in Alabama ahead of the Camellia Bowl.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Northern Illinois Huskies explored Montgomery after practice.

Players and coaches from both teams expressed their excitement about the hospitality and sites they have seen.

“The people have been outstanding here,” said Arkansas State Head Coach Butch Jones, “Our players have really enjoyed themselves.”

The teams visited the Legacy Museum to learn about racial injustice in America. Red Wolves Quarterback Jaylen Raynor said the museum reminded him of his childhood memories.

“It takes me back to a lot of museums I’ve been to in Washington, DC for field trips and things like that,” said Raynor, “It’s just great getting to refresh your knowledge that you learned in school and stuff like that.”

After the museum visit, A-State players went bowling at Bama Lanes, while NIU players enjoyed a night of karaoke at the RSA Activity Center.

Northern Illinois Head Coach Thomas Hammock said team bonding is essential to players’ development on and off the field.

“The bonds you make when you’re not playing in a game last a lifetime,” said Coach Hammock, “That’s what college is about.”

