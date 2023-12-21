Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as well as the Lexus RX350 and ES250 types.(Mike Mozart | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toyota is recalling about 1 million vehicles over a potential problem with the passenger air bag.

The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as well as the Lexus RX350 and ES250 types.

The model years are between 2020 and 2022.

Toyota says the occupant classification system sensor in the recalled vehicles could short circuit.

The sensor helps identify whether the person sitting in the front passenger seat is an adult or a child based on weight.

Toyota says because of the possible glitch, the air bag may not deploy in certain kind of crashes when it should.

Toyota will notify owners of the recalled vehicles by the middle of February.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alert for a missing Montgomery man has been canceled.
Alert for missing Montgomery man canceled
A memorial for Masen Goggins was held at Elmore County High School on Dec. 18, 2023.
Community honors Elmore County student-athlete killed in crash
Parents of students at Life Academy rallied outside the school saying their children’s...
Life Academy responds to parents’ calls for change
AP Image
How many freezing nights we should expect to see
Gerad Parker
Troy hires Gerad Parker as next head football coach

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell...
Biden denounces Trump as ‘doubling down’ on support for insurrection
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
US, Venezuela swap prisoners: Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’
Every December, Rebekah Gordon gives blood in honor of her mom.
Pike Road woman hosts blood drive to honor her mother
Officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa