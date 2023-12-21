Tranquil weather will continue in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s very cold again early this morning with widespread subfreezing temperatures. Fortunately it won’t be as cold tonight with temperatures only falling into the upper 30s. That should eliminate the risk of frost.

Afternoon temperatures will head up as well! We’re heading for the upper 50s to around 60 today, then the lower 60s tomorrow. High temperatures will soar to near 70 on Saturday, then come down a touch into the upper 60s Christmas Eve, the mid-60s Christmas Day, the and lower 60s after that.

Dry, quiet and warmer weather is expected through Christmas Eve. (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight low temperatures will come up as well! Look for temps to only fall into the lower 40s tomorrow night, around 50 Saturday night and the 50s both Sunday night and Monday night.

The warmer holiday temperatures will come courtesy of a southerly component to the wind, more cloudiness and a chance of rain. Rain is looking like a good bet between the evening hours on Christmas Eve and sunset Christmas Day.

Rain is forecast between sunset on Christmas Eve and sunrise Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Some of the rain could be heavier, though most of it will be light to moderate. Some thunderstorms may mix in given the latest forecast trends. However, no severe weather or major flood concerns are in the forecast as of now.

A breeze will be with us on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as the rain comes through. Wind speeds are projected to be between 10 and 20 mph both days -- strong enough to knock those Christmas blow-ups over!

Warmer temperatures and rain will highlight the Christmas holiday weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Tuesday’s rain chance has dropped considerably with drier weather looking increasingly likely. At this point I’d lean toward Tuesday and Wednesday being dry with skies ranging from partly to mostly cloudy.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.