Two dead, officer injured after Dale County fire

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A house fire near Ozark took the lives of two people early Wednesday, Dale County Coroner John Cawley confirmed to News4.

Another person, an Ozark police officer directing traffic related to the fire, was struck by a vehicle and rushed to a hospital in what Deputy Ozark Police Chief Michael Bryan described as stable and alert condition.

The fire happened along Dale County Highway 229, about five miles north of Ozark and near the U.S. 231 intersection.

Cawley described the victims as elderly and said their identities would be released after he verified the notification of relatives.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.