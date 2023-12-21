Advertise
Two dead, officer injured after Dale County fire

An Ozark police officer directing traffic related to the fire was struck by a vehicle and rushed to a hospital.
generic fire
generic fire(Mgn)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A house fire near Ozark took the lives of two people early Wednesday, Dale County Coroner John Cawley confirmed to News4.

Another person, an Ozark police officer directing traffic related to the fire, was struck by a vehicle and rushed to a hospital in what Deputy Ozark Police Chief Michael Bryan described as stable and alert condition.

The fire happened along Dale County Highway 229, about five miles north of Ozark and near the U.S. 231 intersection.

Cawley described the victims as elderly and said their identities would be released after he verified the notification of relatives.

