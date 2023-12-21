Advertise
WSFA to bring ‘Day of Action’ event to Selma

Selma Day of Action
Selma Day of Action(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is once again partnering with local agencies and non-profits for a “Day of Action” event to support residents, this time in the Selma area.

On Jan 12, 2024, the WSFA 12 News crew will be in Selma to mark one year since a devastating tornado swept through the area.

READ MORE ON THIS SPECIAL SERIES
Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama

WSFA 12 News' multipart series that aims to tackle Alabama’s persistent issues with poverty.

Overcoming Poverty in Alabama

Our “Day of Action” event is the next step in our series of special reports on poverty in Alabama, called “Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama,” and we want to connect people with the help and resources they need.

The event will take place inside the Selma High School gymnasium on Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WSFA 12 News will provide more details about the event in the coming days.

