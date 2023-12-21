WSFA, Vance Law Firm help Mercy House provide Christmas gifts for kids

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mercy House and the MAP Center, a Montgomery non-profit, was unexpectedly told this week it wasn’t going to be able to provide Christmas cheer to local children.

On Christmas Day, hundreds of families come to the MAP Center for a hot meal and children are able to pick out the perfect gift.

“There’s a lot of kids that fall through those cracks. We have a Christmas store that kids could come in on Christmas Day, and shop for free and get a bicycle, toys, all those different things that would not have been afforded them throughout the holidays,” said Pastor Ken Austin, Executive Director of Mercy House.

But just days before, Pastor Austin says they found themselves in need of a Christmas miracle. They didn’t have the donations they needed to stock the shelves of their Christmas store this year.

“I would not want to be there with those kids, seeing those faces, and not being able to help them,” said Austin.

That’s why WSFA 12 News and the Vance Law Firm stepped up in a big way to ensure no child is left behind. With shopping carts in hand, crews rolled through Target for an impromptu shopping spree.

“It’s about the children. No child should be without at Christmas time. And all we’re trying to do is help in any way we can to put some smiles on some faces,” said WSFA 12 News General Manager Mark Bunting.

“It speaks volumes to who we are as a community. That’s what this season is about,” said Stewart Vance.

Pastor Ken says thanks to donations, children will now have the joy of Christmas.

“It’s the magic of Christmas. Mark Bunting, Vance Law Firm just show up out of nowhere, and others have been calling and coming by and just saying that we want to help too. So this is a good community,” said Austin.

When WSFA reached out to one of its partners Dixie Electric Cooperative, they also answered the call and donated stuffed animals.

If you’d like to pitch in with a donated toy, you can drop those off at the MAP Center located at 12 E. Delano Avenue in Montgomery. Volunteers are also needed on Christmas Day.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.