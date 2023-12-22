Advertise
Arkansas State, Northern Illinois meet in Camellia Bowl matchup of 6-6 teams

Arkansas State and Northern Illinois are fighting for a winning record in the Camellia Bowl
The 19th annual Camellia Bowl is set for December 23.
The 19th annual Camellia Bowl is set for December 23.(Camellia Bowl)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Arkansas State (6-6, Sun Belt) vs Northern Illinois (6-6, Mid-American), Dec. 23, noon ET (ESPN).

Line: Arkansas State by 3, according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook.

Series record: Northern Illinois leads, 7-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams have to win to finish with a winning record. The Red Devils also have a .500 record in bowl games (8-8-1) and have split their two previous trips to the Camellia Bowl. It is Arkansas State's first bowl appearance since 2019. Northern Illinois is 4-10 in bowl games and making its first appearance in the Montgomery, Alabama bowl game.

KEY MATCHUP

Arkansas State's offense against the Northern Illinois defense. The Huskies rank 21st nationally in total defense and sixth in passing yards allowed, The Red Devils rank ninth in the Sun Belt in scoring and total offense, averaging 27.8 points and 375.5 total yards per game. Northern Illinois is giving up 164.6 passing yards a game and 316.9 total yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arkansas State: QB Jaylen Raynor is the Sun Belt freshman of the year. He has passed for 2,293 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for five scores. Raynor was 20-of-25 passing for 386 yards and six touchdowns against Massachusetts.

Northern Illinois: RB Antario Brown is a first-team All-MAC performer who has run for 1,164 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's averaging 6.2 yards per carry, rushing for 280 yards and four TDs on just 13 carries against Akron.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Arkansas State is one of just seven FBS teams who will play in a bowl game after winning three or fewer games last year. ... Northern Illinois finished the regular season winning five of its last seven games. The Red Wolves have lost to Middle Tennessee in 2017 and beaten Florida International two years later in previous Camellia Bowl appearances. ... Arkansas State hasn't faced a MAC opponent since opening the 2016 season against Toledo. ... It's a rematch of the 2012 bowl game in Mobile, Alabama. The Huskies won 38-20 for their last bowl victory. ...The game will end the seven-year college career for Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who has spent four years at Michigan State and three with the Huskies. He received a medical redshirt last season.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

