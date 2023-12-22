Arrest made in deadly Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in custody in connection to a shooting that turned deadly earlier this month.

Montgomery police say Liderrio Davis, 33, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder. He was arrested Thursday and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Davis is accused in the killing of 38-year-old Brandon Steele. Steele wad found shot in the 1100 block of Lake Street on Dec. 3. He died a little over a week later.

No motive or other information was released..

