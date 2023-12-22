Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Arrest made in deadly Montgomery shooting

Liderrio Davis was arrested and charged with capital murder on Dec. 21, 2023.
Liderrio Davis was arrested and charged with capital murder on Dec. 21, 2023.(Source: Montgomery Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in custody in connection to a shooting that turned deadly earlier this month.

Montgomery police say Liderrio Davis, 33, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder. He was arrested Thursday and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Davis is accused in the killing of 38-year-old Brandon Steele. Steele wad found shot in the 1100 block of Lake Street on Dec. 3. He died a little over a week later.

No motive or other information was released..

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A commercial vehicle catches fiery after being involved in an accident Wednesday night
All lanes open after fiery crash on I-85 South caused shutdown
“Pig Butchering” scams are a problem across the nation and have been popping up in Alabama.
Pig butchering scams circulating in Alabama
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Many city of Montgomery retirees showed up to the Montgomery City Council meeting on Dec. 19,...
Montgomery City Council votes to uphold mayor’s insurance ordinance veto
The head coaches say team bonding is important on and off the field.
Teams competing in Camellia Bowl explore Montgomery

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth...
Judge suggests change to nitrogen execution to let inmate pray and say final words without gas mask
Georgia State players arrive and explore the field before the Camellia Bowl NCAA college...
Fans of Camellia Bowl’s reaction to city of Montgomery
Mayor James Perkins, Jr. in a press conference, Wednesday March 6. File photo.
Selma facility set to lay-off close to 40 workers in ‘right sizing’
Holiday greeting from Southside Church of Christ minister
Holiday greeting from Southside Church of Christ minister