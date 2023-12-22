Christmas Day weather extremes and averages for Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas can bring a wide range of weather to Montgomery and the state of Alabama. That is evident when you look at how warm and cold it has been in years past.

It has been as cold as 5 degrees and as warm as 82 degrees in Montgomery on Christmas Day. 1983 brought that frigid Christmas and 2016 featured the 80-degree warmth.

Rain falls on Christmas every now and then, and sometimes it rains quite a bit. The wettest Christmas Day occurred just 11 years ago in 2012 when 1.72″ of rain was measured in the Capital City.

Snow has actually fallen and been recorded on Christmas Day twice in Montgomery’s history!

A “trace” of snow fell on Christmas Day in both 1953 and 2010. A trace is not enough to officially be measured, but it does count as snow falling!

The “average” Christmas Day weather in Montgomery is high temperatures in the 50s, lows in the 30s and a small amount of rainfall.

Most of our Christmases are dry though, so why do we technically average about a tenth of an inch of rain?

It’s because some Christmases have been rather wet. Those rainy Christmases bring the average up despite most of our Christmases being dry!

If you’re wondering how much variation there can be when it comes to Christmas weather, well look no further than the last five years in Montgomery.

In 2022 we had a high of 41 degrees and a frigid low of 18 degrees. In 2021 the high temperature hit a balmy 77 degrees. Go back to 2020 and we once again had highs only in the 40s.

So to say Christmas can have a wide variety of weather in Montgomery and the rest of Alabama is simply an understatement!

