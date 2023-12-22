Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Death investigation underway following high-speed deputy pursuit in Lee County

Police do not cross
Police do not cross(MGN online)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is dead following a police pursuit in Lee County.

According to officials, on December 21 around 7 p.m., Lee County officials received a call from a person driving east on U.S. 280 near Lee Road 251 - just east of Salem. The caller said a white sedan was swerving in and out of traffic lanes. The caller also provided a license plate number.

Lee County deputies were able to locate the vehicle not long after 7:00 p.m. CST as it continued eastbound on US 280. The vehicle was being operated in a reckless manner and when deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, it accelerated to escape from police.

A pursuit started, and the vehicle continued east into Phenix City along several roadways including U.S. 80 and Summerville Road. Phenix City police, Russell County sheriff’s deputies, and an ALEA trooper engaged in the pursuit as speeds reached 130 miles per hour.

The pursuit returned to U.S. 280 westbound toward Opelika and spike strip tire deflation devices were successfully deployed at U.S. 280 and Lee Road 379. Even though the tires were deflated, the white sedan continued to travel westbound at a speed nearing 100 miles per hour.

The sedan came to a stop near the intersection of U.S. 280 and Lee Road 249 in Bleecker. The driver exited the vehicle and initially resisted as law enforcement officers worked to take him into custody.

Officers used a stun gun in the attempt to take the driver into custody. Within a minute, the driver was handcuffed.

Within a few seconds, officers noticed the driver was not breathing. An ambulance was requested, CPR was initiated and Narcan administered by officers on the scene. The driver was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Medical personnel at Piedmont pronounced the driver, now identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Jackson, of Opelika, dead.

Due to multiple agency involvement, Sheriff Jones has requested the Opelika Police Department take the lead on the investigation into the circumstances of the incident as a non-involved agency.

Jackson will be transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A commercial vehicle catches fiery after being involved in an accident Wednesday night
All lanes open after fiery crash on I-85 South caused shutdown
“Pig Butchering” scams are a problem across the nation and have been popping up in Alabama.
Pig butchering scams circulating in Alabama
Liderrio Davis
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery shooting
Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57) warms up before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college...
Alabama offensive lineman accused of knowingly transmitting STD to another person
The head coaches say team bonding is important on and off the field.
Teams competing in Camellia Bowl explore Montgomery

Latest News

Fridays in the Kitchen: Apple Cake with the Pitts Family
Fridays in the Kitchen: Apple Cake with the Pitts Family
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Inmate death at Montgomery County Detention Facility under investigation
The 2023 Montgomery Christmas parade marched through downtown on Dec. 8.
Christmas Day weather extremes and averages for Montgomery
A 2-year-old from McKenzie sings 'Santa Claus is coming to Town'
Morning Smile: 2 year old Turner sings 'Santa Claus is coming to Town'