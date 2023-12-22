Advertise
Digital exclusive holiday weather special at 3 p.m.

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA’s weather team will host an online weather talk at 3 p.m.

Join our meteorologists for “A Very Weather Christmas” as they discuss the local, state and national forecast. They will talk about the coldest, warmest and close call with the white Christmas from 2012. They’ll also have a fun chat about their favorite Christmas songs, memories, food and more.

Watch it live in the video above.

