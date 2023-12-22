Eclectic Christmas tree, not done by the book

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - The holiday season may be merry and bright for some, but for others, it can be tough. Four years ago, Eclectic resident Nancy Myers suffered a terrible loss during the holidays.

“I lost my husband December the 19th that year,” said Myers.

The pain of that loss, combined with the overwhelming task of decorating, became too much, so she sold every Christmas item she owned.

“I had so much Christmas decorations, and I had to store them in the attic. I have a pull-down ladder, go up that ladder with boxes a few times, and you really don’t want to do it anymore,” she said.

So life went on. A few years ago, Myers hired 15-year-old Analise Dansby to help out with some odd jobs. Soon, they were friends. And that may have rekindled the Christmas spirit. Analise had the perfect idea for a new tree.

“I’m a book reader. I love books,” Analise said. “And I had seen it on Pinterest a couple of years ago, and I was like when I get older I’m going to have a book tree every year.”

“She was telling me about this book tree on the way to town, and I was thinking that’s going to be a tacky something. And I didn’t really want it,: said Myers.

But after seeing the price for a brand new tree, they decided to give it a try.

“I came home, got on Facebook and told everybody that I needed books.” Myers said.

After losing her husband a few years ago, Nancy Myers decided to sell her tree and all her Christmas decorations. This year a younger friend inspired her to start over, they made the book tree. (WSFA)

They collected hundreds and started building.

“So I realized I needed every book to be the same thickness on each level, so I sat there and sorted the books by thickness and then just got to stacking it up, and if it felt wobbly I took it down and tried something different,” said Analise.

Five hundred books later.

“This one is 7 foot, 8 inches,” said Myers. “It started out just books, and then we put lights on it. We put a few ornaments and candy canes and Hershey Kisses.”

“I was kind of shocked that I built something like that. I’ve been crafty all my life but never built anything like that,” said Analise.

After seeing her new book tree, we asked Myers what it did for her Christmas spirit.

“It brought it back,” said Myers.

Just proof you don’t always have to do everything by the book. Myers says she may leave the tree up and decorate it for different holidays. But they’ll likely take it down after Christmas, return the books, and then plan to do it again next year.

